Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 1.9% - Should You Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.73 and last traded at $168.4380. Approximately 6,141,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,775,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.29.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $212.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,301.44. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,427,959. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,563,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $833,630,000 after buying an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after buying an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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