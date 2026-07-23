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Arkema (ARKAY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Arkema logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Arkema is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, July 30, with analysts forecasting $1.86 per share on $2.86 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s most recent quarter topped expectations, posting $1.01 EPS versus the $0.91 estimate and $2.57 billion in revenue, slightly above forecasts.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” after several recent downgrades and only one analyst currently rating the stock a Buy.
  • Interested in Arkema? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Arkema to post earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Arkema to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of ARKAY opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.44 and a beta of 0.86. Arkema has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $79.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arkema from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Arkema from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARKAY

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total's chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema's operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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