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Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Arkema logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Arkema shares gapped down on Monday, opening at $61.74 versus the prior close of $64.73, with light trading volume of 1,195 shares.
  • Recent analyst activity has been mixed but generally cautious, with several firms downgrading the stock and MarketBeat showing an average rating of "Reduce".
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, posting $1.01 EPS versus estimates of $0.91 and revenue of $2.57 billion versus expected $2.52 billion.
  • Interested in Arkema? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.73, but opened at $61.74. Arkema shares last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 1,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Arkema from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arkema from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on ARKAY

Arkema Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 247.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arkema SA will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total's chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema's operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

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