ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARKO. Wall Street Zen raised ARKO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised ARKO from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

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ARKO Price Performance

Shares of ARKO opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.94. ARKO has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ARKO had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 0.38%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ARKO will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARKO

In related news, CFO Charles Galagher Jeff bought 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARKO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ARKO in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARKO in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ARKO by 193.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in ARKO in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ARKO in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ARKO

Here are the key news stories impacting ARKO this week:

ARKO Company Profile

ARKO Corp NASDAQ: ARKO is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company's core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO's fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

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