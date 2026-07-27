Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading 6.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) rose 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.7570. Approximately 198,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,343,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 6.6%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,020,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,848,194.50. This trade represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,372 shares of the company's stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 119,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,829 shares of the company's stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $6,794,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 245,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,426,267 shares of the company's stock worth $77,216,000 after buying an additional 103,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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