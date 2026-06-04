ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) CAO Sells $4,439,866.20 in Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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ARM Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of ARM stock traded down $18.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,855,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,479. The company has a market cap of $415.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $427.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.92.

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About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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