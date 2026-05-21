ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) CFO Jason Child Sells 31,920 Shares

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60.

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ARM Trading Up 16.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up $41.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.23. 21,604,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $298.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for Arm Holdings (ARM) , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Article: Nvidia CPU comments read positively for this chip stock: analyst

Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Article: What Is Going On With Arm Stock On Wednesday?

Bernstein initiated coverage on with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for Arm Holdings (ARM) , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Article: Why Arm Holdings Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: News about a possible U.S. antitrust probe remains a headline risk for ARM and could weigh on sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of its licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. UBS Group decreased their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 4.6% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARM by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in ARM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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