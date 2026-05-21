ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Charlotte Claire Eaton Sells 3,100 Shares

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 3,100 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $781,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,977,811.25. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charlotte Claire Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00.

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ARM Trading Up 16.2%

ARM stock traded up $41.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,604,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,127. The company has a market cap of $315.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $298.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research upgraded ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ARM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $208.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for Arm Holdings (ARM) , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Article: Nvidia CPU comments read positively for this chip stock: analyst

Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Article: What Is Going On With Arm Stock On Wednesday?

Bernstein initiated coverage on with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for Arm Holdings (ARM) , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Article: Why Arm Holdings Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: News about a possible U.S. antitrust probe remains a headline risk for ARM and could weigh on sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of its licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Amundi grew its stake in ARM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 28.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARM by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,399,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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