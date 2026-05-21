ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Sells $8,802,315.00 in Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider Spencer Collins sold 40,941 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $8,802,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Spencer Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53.

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ARM Price Performance

ARM traded up $41.50 on Thursday, reaching $298.23. 21,604,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,127. The company's 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a PE ratio of 355.04, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. UBS Group lowered their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research upgraded ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on ARM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $208.79.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,783,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ARM by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,279,000 after acquiring an additional 654,727 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ARM by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,159 shares of the company's stock worth $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 631,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ARM by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,891,310 shares of the company's stock worth $206,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187,035 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for Arm Holdings (ARM) , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Article: Nvidia CPU comments read positively for this chip stock: analyst

Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Article: What Is Going On With Arm Stock On Wednesday?

Bernstein initiated coverage on with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for Arm Holdings (ARM) , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Article: Why Arm Holdings Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: News about a possible U.S. antitrust probe remains a headline risk for ARM and could weigh on sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of its licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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