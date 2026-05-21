ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $259.44 and last traded at $256.73, with a volume of 18038893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.15.

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More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an outperform rating and a $300 price target , highlighting upside tied to Arm’s AI infrastructure and CPU growth potential.

Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an rating and a , highlighting upside tied to Arm’s AI infrastructure and CPU growth potential. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also turned more constructive, raising its price target to $265 from $165 and reiterating a Buy , citing a stronger AGI CPU growth narrative.

TD Cowen also turned more constructive, raising its price target to from $165 and reiterating a , citing a stronger AGI CPU growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Arm as a key beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, helping extend the stock’s strong upward trend.

Media coverage pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Arm as a key beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, helping extend the stock’s strong upward trend. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were described as pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity compensation tax withholding, which makes them less meaningful as a business signal.

Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were described as pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity compensation tax withholding, which makes them less meaningful as a business signal. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reported that ARM fell on news of a possible U.S. antitrust probe, raising concerns about future scrutiny of Arm’s licensing model and creating some regulatory overhang. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research raised ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. This represents a 81.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 168,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,508,607 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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