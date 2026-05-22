ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 2.8% - Here's Why

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $315.00 and last traded at $306.51. 13,796,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 8,168,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.23.

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Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARM. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a market cap of $323.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Abbey sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,645.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,879.12. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,506 shares of company stock valued at $53,198,992 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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