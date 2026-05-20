ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 15% - Should You Buy?

Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) rose 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $259.44 and last traded at $256.73. Approximately 17,710,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 7,962,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.15.

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Trending Headlines about ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research upgraded ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.79.

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a PE ratio of 305.63, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARM news, insider William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,487,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,094.70. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $1,495,744.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,021,428. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 168,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,508,607 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $243,098,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 2,623.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company's stock worth $182,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,403 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $202,980,000. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $120,241,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 1,203.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 945,152 shares of the company's stock worth $142,983,000 after purchasing an additional 872,644 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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