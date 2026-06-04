ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $367.52 and last traded at $393.12. 10,695,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 8,534,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.83.

Specifically, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total value of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,131.36. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Abbey sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.81, for a total value of $1,444,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,221.49. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. New Street Research raised ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.92.

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Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $215.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89. The company has a market cap of $415.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,783,006 shares of the company's stock worth $413,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,279,000 after purchasing an additional 654,727 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in ARM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ARM by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 631,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ARM by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,891,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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