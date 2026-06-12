ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 11.3% After Analyst Upgrade

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $335.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as $385.80 and last traded at $380.81. Approximately 16,390,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,700,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.23.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.00.

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Insider Activity at ARM

In other news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $46,894,829.05. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158 in the last ninety days.

More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Amundi grew its position in shares of ARM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 28.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ARM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ARM by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $239.31 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. The stock has a market cap of $406.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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