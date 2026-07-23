Armada Hoffler Properties (AHRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $52.3320 million for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Armada Hoffler Properties had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.43 million. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AHRT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 15% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.71%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AHRT

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

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