Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

AHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,460.15. This trade represents a 34.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,064 shares of company stock worth $67,644. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,317,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 409,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 664.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 82,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 231,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 120,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company's stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:AHRT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $654.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.43 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 15% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Armada Hoffler Properties's payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

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