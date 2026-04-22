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Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Armata Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Armata last traded at $14.2550, below the prior close of $14.80, on mid‑day volume of about 31,853 shares.
  • Analysts at HC Wainwright and JonesTrading carry a Buy rating and have set a target price of $15.00, giving the stock an average analyst target of $15.00.
  • In its latest quarter Armata reported a steep EPS miss — ($3.42) vs. ($0.19) expected — while revenue of $1.09 million topped estimates of $0.74 million.
  • Interested in Armata Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session's volume of 49,568 shares.The stock last traded at $14.2550 and had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Armata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1%

The firm has a market cap of $509.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($3.23). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company's stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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