Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session's volume of 49,568 shares.The stock last traded at $14.2550 and had previously closed at $14.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Armata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1%

The firm has a market cap of $509.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($3.23). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company's stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

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