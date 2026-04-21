Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Up 13.9% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.2320. 48,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 48,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMP. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($3.23). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

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