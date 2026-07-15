ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $111.98 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at $177,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Creative Planning increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JonesTrading dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT NYSE: ARR is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company's investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

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