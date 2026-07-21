Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $461.6680 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE AWI opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $150.28 and a one year high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $46,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 283.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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