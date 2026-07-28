Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.300-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.67 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 283.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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