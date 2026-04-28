Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $161.04 and last traded at $164.35. 187,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 525,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.76.

The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS.

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Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,542 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.21 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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