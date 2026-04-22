ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 630234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AVBP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVBP

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Down 1.3%

The company's fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.85.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703,452 shares of the company's stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

Further Reading

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