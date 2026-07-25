Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.55 and a 200 day moving average of $173.60. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $237.33. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,315.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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