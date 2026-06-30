Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. Chardan Capital's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.27.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ARWR opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm's revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,021,850. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $934,328.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,905 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,271.75. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 26,065 shares of company stock worth $1,912,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,814 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Further Reading

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