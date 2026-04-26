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Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Hut 8 logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hut 8 (HUT), SoundHound AI (SOUN), and Tempus AI (TEM) were identified by MarketBeat's stock screener as the three AI stocks to watch, having the highest dollar trading volume among AI-related names in recent days.
  • Hut 8 operates data centers for digital-asset mining, high-performance computing, colocation and cloud services, positioning itself as an AI infrastructure provider and "landlord" of compute capacity.
  • SoundHound AI provides conversational voice-AI platforms (Houndify, SoundHound Chat) for automotive, TV, IoT and customer service, while Tempus AI applies AI to precision medicine to personalize care and accelerate therapeutic discovery.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hut 8, SoundHound AI, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, supply, or make heavy use of AI technologies—including firms that build AI models and software, makers of specialized chips and hardware, cloud and data-platform providers, and businesses integrating AI into their products and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to potential growth from AI adoption, while accepting risks from hype-driven valuations, rapid technological change, and regulatory or ethical uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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