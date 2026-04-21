Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $306.0520 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $335.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $322.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $48.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company's stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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