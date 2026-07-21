Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $300.5660 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 72.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's payout ratio is 77.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $36.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company's stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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