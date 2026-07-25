Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Artisan Partners Asset Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from six analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $39.25.
  • The company beat on revenue but missed on earnings in its latest quarterly report, posting $303.01 million in revenue and $0.87 EPS versus expectations for $304.01 million and $0.91 EPS.
  • APAM recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.77, which annualizes to $3.08 per share and implies a 7.8% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,067 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,653,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 45,733 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.0%

APAM opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 72.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Right Now?

Before you consider Artisan Partners Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Artisan Partners Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines