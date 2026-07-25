Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,067 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,653,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 45,733 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.0%

APAM opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 72.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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