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Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Artisan Partners Asset Management logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Artisan Partners reported Q earnings of $0.87 per share, missing consensus by $0.07 (est. $0.94) and posting $303 million in revenue versus $306 million expected, and the stock traded down to $37.89 on the news.
  • The company paid an annual dividend of $0.57 (ex-dividend Feb 13), which the report cites as a notably high 134.0% yield with a dividend payout ratio of 100.75%.
  • Analyst sentiment has weakened — the consensus rating is "Reduce" with a $40.20 target, and several firms (including Goldman Sachs) have cut targets and moved to sell/hold ratings.
  • Interested in Artisan Partners Asset Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.05 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 24.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 787,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.75%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $37.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

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