Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.4167.

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ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Down 1.1%

ARVN stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $518.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.61 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 247.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 11,139 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $110,721.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 193,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,919,692.32. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Randy Teel sold 9,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,946.92. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock worth $402,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,780,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,207,267 shares of the company's stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 995,125 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,486,864 shares of the company's stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 903,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,326 shares of the company's stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 885,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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