Asana (ASAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $203.5830 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Asana Stock Down 0.1%

Asana stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Asana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $54,195.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,947.88. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 18,717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $123,906.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 915,281 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,160.22. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 70,226 shares of company stock worth $472,065 in the last ninety days. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,902 shares of the company's stock worth $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 977,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Asana by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,653,145 shares of the company's stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 689,546 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Asana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,214,591 shares of the company's stock worth $71,492,000 after purchasing an additional 565,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 804,743 shares of the company's stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Asana by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 489,091 shares of the company's stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 359,085 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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