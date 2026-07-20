Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.44. Asana shares last traded at $7.4150, with a volume of 353,996 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Asana Stock Down 1.9%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.58 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CAO Veronica Sosa sold 11,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $75,777.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,211.04. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 8,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $56,191.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,601.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,304 shares of company stock valued at $792,775. Insiders own 61.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Asana by 2,008.8% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 335.1% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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