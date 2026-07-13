Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 5.9% - What's Next?

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.7630. Approximately 1,443,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,082,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Asana Trading Up 5.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 20.21%.The firm had revenue of $205.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Veronica Sosa sold 11,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $75,777.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,211.04. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 5,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $35,016.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,179,674.64. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 118,304 shares of company stock valued at $792,775 in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,173,305 shares of the company's stock worth $180,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Asana by 37.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,248 shares of the company's stock worth $45,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 977,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Asana by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,653,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 689,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,237,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,572 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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