Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 5.6% - Here's What Happened

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.2650. Approximately 1,371,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,965,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Asana from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Asana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Asana Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 23.90%.The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $54,195.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $802,947.88. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 34,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $227,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 933,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,211,086.70. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 70,226 shares of company stock worth $472,065 over the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Asana by 137.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,463 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 64.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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