Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $4.4812 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $212.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $184.61 and a twelve month high of $274.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $277.00 to $254.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director B. Christopher Disantis bought 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.30 per share, with a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,092,420. The trade was a 10.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 319.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 104.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: ABG is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

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