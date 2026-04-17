Ascendiant Capital Markets Predicts Knightscope Q1 Earnings

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP - Free Report) - Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Knightscope in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. Ascendiant Capital Markets has a "Buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knightscope's current full-year earnings is ($12.15) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Knightscope's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knightscope from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Knightscope in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Knightscope

Knightscope Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Knightscope stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57. Knightscope has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Knightscope had a negative net margin of 298.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.81%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Knightscope by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Knightscope by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc NASDAQ: KSCP is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

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