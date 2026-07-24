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Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Ascentage Pharma Group International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) shares gapped down before Friday’s trading, opening at $18.52 after closing at $19.33 and later trading around $18.07.
  • Despite the weak move, Wall Street remains bullish: the stock has a Buy consensus rating with a consensus price target of $46.43, based on several recent analyst upgrades and reiterated buy ratings.
  • The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on cancer therapies, and recent filings show some institutional buying, including larger positions from UBS Group and new stakes from Citadel and HSBC.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.52. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $18.0660, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Intl Cap upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPG

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Ascentage Pharma Group International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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