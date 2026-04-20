Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $26.39. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $26.4750, with a volume of 897 shares changing hands.

Get AAPG alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. China Intl Cap raised Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascentage Pharma Group International currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ascentage Pharma Group International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ascentage Pharma Group International wasn't on the list.

While Ascentage Pharma Group International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here