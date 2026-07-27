Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Stock Price Down 5.2% - What's Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPG. China Intl Cap raised shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascentage Pharma Group International currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Institutional Trading of Ascentage Pharma Group International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

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