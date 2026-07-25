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Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Short Interest Down 87.2% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Ascentage Pharma Group International logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Ascentage Pharma Group International ADR plunged 87.2% in July to 20,246 shares as of July 15, down from 158,023 shares on June 30. The stock’s days-to-cover ratio is now 2.2.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on AAPG, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43. Recent coverage included multiple Buy ratings and one Strong Buy upgrade.
  • The stock was trading well below its recent highs, opening at $18.29 versus a 52-week high of $48.45. Its 200-day moving average was $22.42, indicating the shares are still under pressure.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ascentage Pharma Group International.

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,246 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 158,023 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPG opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Intl Cap upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPG

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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