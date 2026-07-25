MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/20- 07/24

Stocks were down broadly this week as investors chase value over growth. There are plenty of factors that support that strategy. The conflict between the U.S. and Iran has intensified. Investors are finding it hard to look past the massive capital expenditure (CapEx) being poured into artificial intelligence. It’s also summer, which is historically a time when stocks make big moves on lighter volume.

On a brighter note, earnings season has been largely as advertised. According to FactSet, as of July 17, out of the 10% of S&P 500 companies that had reported, 88% reported a positive earnings per share (EPS) surprise and 85% reported a positive revenue surprise.

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That’s likely to continue when four of the Magnificent 7 report earnings next week. However, that’s not the only thing moving the market. Next week, the Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision. Rates are likely to remain unchanged, but investors will be looking for any clues about potential rate hikes.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Oracle Corp. NYSE: ORCL has become the face of the debate on which companies, if any, can afford the AI buildout. S&P Global Ratings downgraded Oracle's credit rating to BBB on concerns over the company’s negative free cash flow. Sam Quirke explained why the problem isn’t unique to Oracle, and why it’s taking the brunt of the backlash.

Quirke also explained why a similar CapEx story is emerging with Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA. The company missed on earnings expectations, but it was the company’s forecast for CapEx that had investors dumping their shares.

Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL has been an outlier in the tech trade. Quirke covered why the company has steered clear of the tech wreck, but also why its current valuation will face a tough test when it reports earnings on July 30.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Netflix Inc. NASDAQ: NFLX delivered an earnings report that confirmed investors’ worst suspicions. Engagement is lagging; content creation is a necessary, but significant, expense. More importantly, the streaming giant is competing in a crowded field. Nevertheless, Chris Markoch explained why, as a trade, NFLX may be so bad it’s good.

Microsoft Corp. NASDAQ: MSFT reports Q4 2026 earnings on July 29. That's when Microsoft will deliver CapEx guidance for its 2027 fiscal year. That’s the number to watch—even more than the growth of Azure.

Small-cap stocks, as measured by the Russell 2000, outperformed the S&P 500 significantly in the first half of 2026. But not every small-cap stock deserves a place in your portfolio. Markoch pointed out three small-cap stocks with company-specific catalysts worth watching heading into the back half of 2026.

Articles by Leo Miller

U.S. stocks have performed better than expected in the first half of 2026. But Leo Miller reminded growth-oriented investors why it's important to look outside the United States. Miller analyzed two Asian-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have delivered gains of over 50% year to date.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL reported earnings this week, and investors sold the stock on concerns over what CapEx spending was doing to its free cash flow. It’s a multi-year story that’s still in its early stages, but it could set the short-term tone for the technology trade.

Hasson also analyzed the question that Rocket Lab NASDAQ: RKLB shareholders have to wrestle with. That is, even with the stock down 50% from its 52-week high, is it still too expensive?

Investors are frequently advised to go against the herd. This week, Hasson highlighted five blue-chip stocks that are trading near 52-week highs. The common denominator for all these stocks is that none of them are part of the AI trade.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

The field of photonics has gained momentum due to its significance for the buildout of AI infrastructure. However, this week, Nathan Reiff reminded investors that photonics will be used to advance quantum technology, and offered three stocks that stand out for that reason.

Cybersecurity is one area of the AI trade that has stood out in the past month. As agentic AI expands, enterprises are doubling down on efforts to protect against real-time cybersecurity threats. Reiff highlighted three cybersecurity ETFs that are heating up as the AI trade cools off.

Many investors are turning to dividend stocks as a safe alternative to risk-on tech stocks. Reiff explained what investors should look for if they want to employ this strategy, including three names that stand out for their financial stability.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

The continued standoff in the Strait of Hormuz is disrupting shipping but not eliminating it entirely. This week, Dan Schmidt highlighted two tanker companies that are primed to benefit from the move to longer routes, which bring higher fees.

Hyperscalers, software companies and chipmakers have said it. Memory is the bottleneck in the AI trade. But with many memory stocks delivering significant volatility, Schmidt offered investors three ETFs with diversified exposure to memory stocks.

Costco Wholesale Corp. NASDAQ: COST seems like an ideal defensive stock for cautious investors. However, Schmidt highlighted that strong sales numbers haven’t been enough to stop the stock from sliding. Read why Schmidt advised investors on the sidelines to wait for a better entry point.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

IREN Limited NASDAQ: IREN is down sharply in the last month, in part because it’s lumped in with the neocloud market. However, Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained why the company’s latest $2.8 billion contract may be enough to change the story that investors keep telling themselves.

What if homes could be manufactured like cars? That’s what Boxabl Inc. NASDAQ: BXBL is promising to deliver. Johnson highlighted the company’s business model, why it’s threatening to disrupt the homebuilder market, and the risks that investors shouldn’t ignore.

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT announced plans to launch Truth API on Aug. 1. Johnson explained why the move could significantly boost Trump Media’s finances, and why speculative investors may want to wait for confirmation of revenue growth before diving in.

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