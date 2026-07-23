ASE Technology (ASX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $5.9629 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

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ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.03%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect ASE Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 96.0%. This is a boost from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. ASE Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 55.2% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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