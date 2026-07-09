ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:EFOR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.3333.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFOR. Zacks Research raised ASGN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASGN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In other ASGN news, EVP Marie Perry purchased 5,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,733.60. The trade was a 10.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sadasivam Iyer purchased 1,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,163.70. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 61,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,386.35. The trade was a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 91,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 178,895 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth $8,030,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in ASGN by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,206,940 shares of the company's stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 134,513 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the company's stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 68.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company's stock.

ASGN Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of EFOR stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASGN has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. ASGN had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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