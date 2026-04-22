ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%. ASGN updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.720-0.900 EPS.

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ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 527,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,735. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ASGN has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,497 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,588,000 after buying an additional 178,895 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $54.71.

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About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated NYSE: ASGN is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company's model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN's service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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