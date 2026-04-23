ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $24.30. ASGN shares last traded at $24.9970, with a volume of 1,413,263 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.48 million. ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS.

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ASGN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASGN this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Truist Financial cut ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ASGN from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $42.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Trading Down 38.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated NYSE: ASGN is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company's model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN's service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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