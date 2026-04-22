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ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • ASGN cut Q2 2026 guidance: the company now expects EPS of $0.72–$0.90 versus the street's $1.28 consensus and revenue of $970M–$1.0B versus a $1.0B consensus, implying a notable earnings shortfall.
  • Mixed market and analyst backdrop: shares dipped to $40.51 on the update; analysts are split with an average "Reduce" rating and $54.71 target, while ASGN trades at a $1.67B market cap (~15.5x P/E) and about 95% institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0M-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

ASGN Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 523,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.89. ASGN has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.03). ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $54.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,497 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 178,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company's stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated NYSE: ASGN is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company's model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN's service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

See Also

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