Ashley Johnson Sells 200,000 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) CFO Ashley Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,895,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 2.6%

PL stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $34.96. 12,512,728 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,671,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.40 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,180 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Planet Labs PBC

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet shipped three additional Pelican satellites to Vandenberg ahead of a CAS500/2 rideshare with SpaceX — expands the Pelican constellation, should improve revisit cadence and product capability, and supports future commercial and government revenue potential. Planet Ships Three Additional Pelicans to Launch Site

Planet shipped three additional Pelican satellites to Vandenberg ahead of a CAS500/2 rideshare with SpaceX — expands the Pelican constellation, should improve revisit cadence and product capability, and supports future commercial and government revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary framing (market commentary titled “Going Dark”) argues the government-requested blackout can be a bullish signal — it underscores deep government relationships and a durable competitive moat tied to national-security contracts (supporting a stable backlog). (Market analysis referenced in recent coverage.)

Analyst/commentary framing (market commentary titled “Going Dark”) argues the government-requested blackout can be a bullish signal — it underscores deep government relationships and a durable competitive moat tied to national-security contracts (supporting a stable backlog). (Market analysis referenced in recent coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces weighing Planet vs. peers (e.g., AST SpaceMobile) are circulating — they can shift investor focus between growth prospects and differing business models but don’t change Planet’s near-term fundamentals. Space Stock Face-Off: Is AST SpaceMobile or Planet Labs Worth Your Money Right Now?

Industry comparison pieces weighing Planet vs. peers (e.g., AST SpaceMobile) are circulating — they can shift investor focus between growth prospects and differing business models but don’t change Planet’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Planet complied with a U.S. government request to withhold imagery of Iran and parts of the Middle East indefinitely — this raises near-term concerns over data availability for commercial customers, potential revenue impacts in the region, and increased perception of regulatory/operational risk. Satellite firm Planet Labs to indefinitely withhold Iran war images

Planet complied with a U.S. government request to withhold imagery of Iran and parts of the Middle East indefinitely — this raises near-term concerns over data availability for commercial customers, potential revenue impacts in the region, and increased perception of regulatory/operational risk. Negative Sentiment: CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares on April 2 at an average $35.10 (≈$7.02M), reducing her stake by ~9.6% — a material insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even though she retains a large holding. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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