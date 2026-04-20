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ASM International (ASMIY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
ASM International logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ASM International is expected to report earnings on Tuesday, April 21, with analysts projecting $4.58 EPS and $944.7M in revenue for the quarter.
  • Last quarter the company posted $4.02 EPS (beating estimates) on $808.2M revenue, and analysts forecast $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
  • Shares trade near $922 with a market capitalization of about $45.3B and a PE of 53.9, and Wall Street holds a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (majority Buy/Strong Buy).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASM International.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect ASM International to post earnings of $4.58 per share and revenue of $944.6870 million for the quarter.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.65. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $808.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.67 million. On average, analysts expect ASM International to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $922.48 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $819.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.03. ASM International has a 12 month low of $428.62 and a 12 month high of $937.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ASM International to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on ASM International

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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