ASM International (ASMIY) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $1.1439 billion for the quarter.

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ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $1.29. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 31.07%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $944.69 million. On average, analysts expect ASM International to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASM International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $970.50 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,067.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $914.21. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $463.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMIY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut ASM International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASMIY

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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